Matt Brown hits out at Conor McGregor, claims Dustin Poirier ‘Took his f*cking soul’

Veteran former welterweight contender, Matt Brown has claimed Conor McGregor has clearly lost all his “desire” to continue his fighting career in the Octagon, claiming the Dubliner lost his “soul” in his trilogy defeat against Dustin Poirier three years ago.

McGregor, a former undisputed lightweight and featherweight gold holder, has been out of action since he headlined UFC 264 against the Lafayette veteran back in 2021, fracturing his left tibia and fibula in a first round doctor’s stoppage TKO loss.

Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon – USA TODAY Sports

And ruled from a return at UFC 303 back in June in the main event of International Fight Week, ex-two-weight champion, Conor McGregor fractured a toe on his left foot ahead of a pairing with would-be common-foe, Michael Chandler — and has yet to be booked in the time since.

Matt Brown doubts Conor McGregor ever fights in the UFC again

However, seeking a potential return as soon as the beginning of next year, McGregor’s desire to fight has been called into question by the recently retired, Brown, who claimed the Dubliner had his “soul” taken by Poirier in their rubber match three years ago.

“It’s clear — he’s (Conor McGregor) not grinding the way a guy getting ready to compete should be grinding,” Matt Brown told MMA Fighting. “I’m still on that same thought process of look we’re probably never going to see Conor again. If we do, I would not be blown away, I’ll say I was wrong, whatever. I don’t think we’re seeing him again in the UFC cage.”

Matt Brown believes Conor McGregor lost the desire to fight after Dustin Poirier ‘took his f*cking soul’ https://t.co/NOHnKAPVLJ — MMA Fighting (@MMAFighting) October 3, 2024

“When that [fight with Dustin Poirier] happened, it looked to me that Dustin took his soul that day,” Matt Brown continued. “I think we all felt that. Maybe we didn’t know it would be as severe as it is. We thought Conor’s a warrior, he’ll be back soon. But when you go back and you watch that fight, Dustin took his f*cking soul. I thought Nate Diaz might have taken a little bit the first time, but Conor bounced back from it. Whatever Dustin did to him, I think Dustin actually took his soul, and he no longer had the desire to compete anymore.”