Off the back of his victory over striking ace, Rafael Fiziev last night in the main event of UFC Vegas 79, Polish grappling talent, Mateusz Gamrot has claimed he wants to test his grappling ability in the future against former undisputed lightweight champion, Charles Oliveira.

Gamrot, a former undisputed lightweight and featherweight champion under the banner of European outfit, KSW, landed a second round TKO win over Tiger Muay Thai striking ace, Fiziev last night in the main event of UFC Vegas 79, after the latter suffered a knee injury after a miscued kick attempt.

The victory came as number seven rated, Gamrot’s second consecutively, after he previously scored a split decision win over Jalin Turner at the lightweight limit back in March at UFC 285.

Mateusz Gamrot calls out Charles Oliveira after UFC Vegas 79 win

And in the immediate aftermath of his TKO win over Fiziev last night, Gamrot reminded viewers of his grappling ability – claiming he would love to test his Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu prowess against the promotion’s most prolific submission grappler, Oliveira.

“Everybody [says] I am a wrestler, I am a striker, I really believe in myself [as a grappler],” Mateusz Gamrot told assembled media after UFC Vegas 79. “I won many BJJ tournaments, and I won two times at the ADCC trials. In the next one, I would like to test myself against Charles Oliveira because he’s the most dangerous guy on the ground.”

“My previous opponents every time it is stand up and like the ground is hot for everybody,” Mateusz Gamrot explained. “But the next one, I would like to challenge myself on the ground, you know, I want to show my really good skills in Jiu-Jitsu. I want to show how good I am on the ground, and I think this guy will be the first guy in my career who’s gonna fight with me on the ground.”

Booking his return at UFC 294 next month, Oliveira takes on undisputed lightweight champion, Islam Makhachev in the pair’s championship rematch atop an Abu Dhabi, UAE pay-per-view card.

