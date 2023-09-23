Rafael Fiziev suffered an unfortunate knee injury in the second round of his UFC Vegas 79 main event with Mateusz Gamrot.

The opening round went pretty much how fight fans expected, with Rafael Fiziev attempting to land heavy shots while Gamrot worked to get things to the ground. Neither fighter was able to impose their will in the first five minutes, but Fiziev managed to land some solid strikes whilst avoiding the takedown attempts to Gamrot which likely earned him the round.

Tragically, the second round would bring an anti-climactic end to the bout when Fiziev threw a right kick near the two-minute mark of the round. ‘Ataman’ appeared to pop his left knee in the process which immediately sent him crashing to the canvas and grimacing in pain. Gamrot moved in, but the referee quickly recognized that something was wrong and called a stop to the bout less than halfway through the round.

Official Results: Mateusz Gamrot def. Rafael Fiziev via TKO (injury) at 2:03 of Round 2.

Check Out Highlights From Rafael Fiziev vs. Mateusz Gamrot at UFC Vegas 79 Below:

this sucks. what a sad ending to what was going to be an awesome fight. #UFCVegas79 pic.twitter.com/SPrtq4b96z — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) September 24, 2023

An unfortunate end to #UFCVegas79, but @Gamer_MMA is walking away with the win tonight. pic.twitter.com/JqOAXpdfB7 — UFC (@ufc) September 24, 2023