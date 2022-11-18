Mateusz Gamrot calls out Michael Chandler: “Let’s make a war”

Mateusz Gamrot has called out Michael Chandler, following ‘Iron’ Mike’s recent fight-of-the-year contender clash with Dustin Poirier at UFC 281.

Both Gamrot and Chandler are currently coming off competitive losses to top-level opposition. Gamrot came up short against Beneil Dariush at UFC 280, with all three judges scoring the fight for Dariush, whilst Chandler was submitted by Poirier last weekend at UFC 281.

Both are still ranked in the top 10, and will likely be serving medical suspensions until 2023. Considering this, a fight between the two men would make plenty of sense. This is clearly what Mateusz Gamrot believes, as the Pole took to Twitter to call out Chandler, stating:

“Hey [Michael Chandler] if you still wanna be counted as a title contender, let’s make a war at spring and see who’s the better wrestler,” wrote Gamrot. “Winner is going up! Enjoy your well deserved rest for now.”

This is not the first time Gamrot has called ‘Iron’ Mike out. After his second-round TKO win over Carlos Diego Ferreira at UFC Vegas 45, ‘Gamer’ took to the mic for his post-fight interview, stating:

“Everybody wants a fight with Conor McGregor. But who is Conor? Conor was five years ago and now he’s a businessman, not a real fighter. Hey, Michael Chandler, you want to say you want a fight with Conor? You have a record in the Octagon [of] 1-2. Come on with me. You probably want to wrestle, so let’s go. Fight with me. I wish you all the best, quick recovery and fight next year with me. Let’s go!” (H/T Bloody Elbow)

Chandler is yet to respond, though a fight with Gamrot is certainly one that fans of the UFC would sit down to watch.

Would you like to see Mateusz Gamrot take on Michael Chandler?