Maryna Moroz gave a poignant post-fight interview at UFC 272 last night.

The Ukrainian picked up a second-round arm-triangle submission win over Kazakhstan’s Mariya Agapova on the card before emotionally addressing the crowd post-fight.

“My family is in Ukraine,” she said. “I had a hard week. I worried, I cried, because my family is right now in a bad situation.

“Thank you to everyone who messaged me, supported me, because this week was hard for me. I wanted to cry because of this war my country is in.

“I have a lot of pressure. All this week I feel nervous, I cried. I tried to focus. Many people don’t know, but it was really hard for me. I see in Ukraine how terrible the situation is. It was really my heart almost crying. But I did it. I focused and I did fight.”

Moroz says she has already lost some friends in the war and is particularly worried about her mother’s safety.

“I’m nervous about my mother,” Moroz stressed. “I don’t want Russian people to come and kill my family, because many of my friends have died right now.” (Transcribed by Sportskeeda)

Powerful words from an emotional Maryna Moroz competing in incredibly tough circumstances 💙💛#UFC272 pic.twitter.com/U35HcBvj3C — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) March 6, 2022

