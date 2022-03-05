Ukraine flyweight staple, Maryna Moroz made a successful Octagon return for the first time since March 2020 — stopping former American Top Team teammate, the highly-touted, Mariya Agapova with a hugely one-sided second round arm-triangle on the preliminary card of UFC 272.

Moroz, who has now managed to land victories in each of her last three outings under the promotion’s banner, turned in her sixth professional submission win with her second round stoppage over Agapova.

Grinding on the Kazakh native, Moroz threatened in the opening round with a rear-naked choke, before patiently setting up a second round arm-triangle in the next frame.

Following the victory, an emotional Moroz thanked fans for their support during her training camp and recent weeks, amid the ongoing invasion of her home country, Ukraine, by Russia.

Below, catch the highlights from Maryna Moroz’s impressive submission win over Mariya Agapova

LOCKS IN THE SUB 🔒



Maryna Moroz with the dominant finish to end it RD 2!



[ #UFC272 | Prelims are LIVE on E+ ] pic.twitter.com/ny7MJXjccI — UFC (@ufc) March 6, 2022

For the latest MMA News, Rumors and Interviews follow LowKickMMA on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.