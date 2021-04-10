In the UFC Vegas 23 main event, we have a pivotal middleweight match-up between Marvin Vettori and Kevin Holland.

Who’ll win? Let’s see what the LowKickMMA staff think.

Jordan Ellis: For me, it’s impossible to look past Marvin Vettori in this fight. He should stretch his win streak to five against Kevin Holland tonight. The Italian is a super serious fighter in contrast to Holland who joked his way to a decision loss last time out. All respect to Holland for stepping up on late notice but I just believe he’ll be out hustled for as long as this fight lasts.

Prediction: Marvin Vettori

Maria Morales: This is such a fun fight to predict! Vettori is intense, period. He has done everything to earn that #6 in front of his name. I expect him to come out aggressive from the first bell. However, jovial Kevin Holland was putting on fight of the night performances before he decided to “get serious” and be the Trailblazer. I believe that this new found focus combined with his speed and reach will be the difference in this fight. I do give the Vettori the advantage if they end up on the ground, but I anticipate that they will stand and bang. Vettori has never been finished, but I think that Holland can be dynamic enough to get it done. My prediction is Holland in 3.

Prediction: Kevin Holland

Ty Rosson: First off, much respect goes to Kevin Holland for taking this fight on such short notice. Not a lot of guys can do what he is doing at this level and he should be commended for that. Speaking in fight terms, my big question for him is how much can one fighter improve their wrestling/grappling skills in a short amount of time? I would say not much. Vettori is very well rounded and will be comfortable wherever the fight goes. He seems very hungry to get that rematch with the champ Adesanya and don’t think he will get bumped off that path this weekend. Vettori by 3rd round submission.

Prediction: Marvin Vettori

Alex Lough: How much has Holland’s takedown defense and offense off his back improved in the past 21 days? I’m guessing not enough. Vettori may not be the wrestler that Brunson is, but he has a better overall striking game despite lacking that one-punch power. He also still has very good grappling ability and brings constant forward pressure. His ability to survive on the feet and mix in his ground game makes him the perfect foil for Holland, who, on top of struggling to do anything when he was on the ground in his last fight, also showed some sloppy footwork that led to him basically falling into the clinch. While Vettori will probably be more active than Brunson was, look for this fight to play out very similarly to Holland’s last. Vettori by UD

Prediction: Marvin Vettori

Frank Bonada: Holland’s performances in 2020 made me a huge fan of his. The ‘Trailblazer’ tore through any and all opposition put in front of him, culminating with the brutal KO over Jacare. These wins have firmly entrenched him into the top 15 of the UFC’s middleweight division. And now he is being matched up against a whole other breed fighter. Brunson proved that, smothering Holland over 5 rounds. Vettori is debatably an even tougher test for Holland. ‘The Italian Dream’ is a very adept wrestler in his own right and has a number of submission victories on his record. He also has one of the best chins in 185lb division. Solid boxing fundamentals are also a staple of Vettori’s game. I would honestly love to pick Holland, but I think Vettori’s durability and well-roundedness will be too much. Vettori to win via decision.

Prediction: Marvin Vettori