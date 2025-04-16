Tragedy struck for the top-ranked UFC middleweight, Marvin Vettori, as his brother Patrick Vettori passed away tragically due to a house fire in his home in Italy.

Patrick Vettori, 29, brother of UFC fighter Marvin Vettori, tragically passed away tonight due to a fire in his home.



According to reports, he had put a pan on the stove but fell asleep on the couch, leading to the accident.



After a horrific family tragedy, the MMA community should support Marvin Vettori in this dark time.

Marvin Vettori is a man who has traveled the world in pursuit of being the best fighter he can possibly be in the UFC ring. Now that he is back home, he has lost a dear loved one. It’s only right that the MMA community is known for its crude and edgy humor. To support the Italian MMA star and give their condolences for a lost loved one. One of the most horrific tragedies anyone can suffer is the loss of a sibling.