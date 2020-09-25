UFC Middleweight Marvin Vettori has teased having a fight after being unable to secure an opponent over the past few months.

Vettori shared a message to his twitter simply stating “Ohhh we got something!! Pumped for this one!!”.

While there has been no fight announcement or clues as to a potential opponent Vettori had been taking aim at the former champion Chris Weidman since his return to the division saw him emerge victorious over Omari Akhmedov in August.

Since then the Middleweight has been eyeing this matchup tweeting most recently on September 15.

“I never seen anybody running like this guy @chrisweidmanI get behind him I swear he would outrun Usain Bolt. This guy said he is back, want to do this and that in the division and in reality he is willing to wait for a year until the offer him somebody else. Delusional”

While this seemed to be Vettori’s preferred opponent he appeared to be open to all options tweeting to UFC matchmaker Mick Maynard as well as his manager Ali Abdelaziz “I’m getting tired of waiting, this is getting stupid. Literally anyone, 5-6 weeks. Let’s Go.”

After this tweet, there seemed an interested party to face Vettori coming in fellow Middleweight Impa Kasanganay respectfully calling for the fight over twitter. After seeing this Vettori shared that he would also be open to the fight should that be what the UFC wanted.

“If they want this fight I’m fine with fighting you @kingimpa but don’t play the nice guy card because you are clearly try to jump steps here. Either way, if @ufc wants it now here you get it but like I told you be careful what you wish for @Mickmaynard2 @AliAbdelaziz00“

Currently, it is unclear who will be facing Vettori or if he has a set date for the matchup, however, if this tweet is any indication we can expect to see the Middleweight back in the cage sometime soon.