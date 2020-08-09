Marvin Vettori wants Chris Weidman next.

Weidman snapped a two-fight losing streak and returned to the win column following a hard-fought unanimous decision victory over Omari Akhmedov in the co-main event of UFC Vegas 6 last night.

The former middleweight champion declared soon after that he was back and ready to take on the top fighters in the 185-pound division.

Some observers, however, believe Weidman should continue to face the lower-ranked fighters and further build his confidence up — especially as he had a poor second round where he clearly gassed out against Akhmedov.

Vettori Wants To Whip Weidman’s Boring Ass

Vettori would count as such a fighter as he notably called the American out on social media.

“Weidman looked horrible tonight. He’s a former champion let me whip his boring ass next. Guarantee you he will hide like all the other guys. Me against @chrisweidman needs to happen.

“I swear I’ll have weidman begging me for air by the 2nd. Let’s book this!”

Vettori is on a three-fight winning streak after victories over Cezar Ferreira, Andrew Sanchez and Karl Roberson.

With Weidman highly likely to be ranked in the middleweight top 15, it would certainly be a fight that makes sense for the Italian.

The only question is if Weidman would be reciprocative.

What do you think of a potential Weidman vs. Vettori fight?