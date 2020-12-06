‘The Italian Dream’, Marvin Vettori has called for an immediate shot at UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya after picking up the biggest win of his career at UFC Vegas 16 last night.

Vettori was supposed to compete against ‘Jacare’ Souza at UFC 256 on December 12 but stepped into the UFC Vegas 16 main event slot opposite Jack Hermansson after Kevin Holland was forced out of the event due to a positive COVID-19 test.

Over five rounds he beat Hermansson to the punch and ultimately picked up a pretty convincing five-round victory against the #4 ranked UFC middleweight. Speaking immediately after the fight Vettori called for a bout with Paulo Costa who is coming off a failed title bid – check out what he had to say about the Brazilian here.

By the time he had reached the UFC Vegas 16 post-fight press conference Vettori had changed his mind about fighting Costa or anyone in the top five and began making his case for an immediate shot at ‘Stylebender’, he said.

“Before I called out ‘Borrachinha,’ but to be honest with you, (expletive) ‘Borrachinha.’ He just came out of a crazy loss. Why would I even fight him? I want to go straight to the title, man. I’ll be honest, I like the fight, but I feel like the top five there’s no opposition. There’s no real opposition.

“(Jared) Cannonier just lost, Darren Till is – I don’t even think he’s top five – ‘Borrachinha’ just lost brutally and Jack was No. 4,” Vettori added. (Robert) Whittaker wants to just enjoy Christmas with his kids, but I don’t blame him it just doesn’t really seem like he wants to fight for the title.”

Vettori is not convinced Adesanya will move up to 205lbs to fight Jan Blachowicz next. The Italian is determined to get a rematch against the champ who edged out a split decision win when the pair squared off in April 2018

“Israel is full of (expletive),” Vettori said. “He was like, ‘Oh, I don’t think I will ever see Marvin again, he will never will make it to the title.’ Well guess what mother(expletive)? I’m here. So, he thinks he has it all figured out. He has nothing figured out. I know his true colors. I met him a few times. I fought him. I knew his true colors. I want that fight.” (Transcribed by MMA Junkie)

Do you want to see Marvin Vettori rematch Israel Adesanya next?