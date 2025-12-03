Marvin Vettori explains why he “has” to defeat Brunno Ferreira at UFC 323

UFC veteran Marvin Vettori has said that he’s ready to break his recent three-fight losing skid as he prepares to face Brunno Ferreira at UFC 323.

For the longest time, Marvin Vettori was viewed as one of the top stars in the UFC’s middleweight division. At one point, he even challenged Israel Adesanya for the UFC middleweight championship. Unfortunately, he came up short, and his record since then has been pretty mixed to say the least.

While he has a great chin, that hasn’t stopped Marvin Vettori from being handed several losses throughout his run with the promotion – including three on the bounce. At UFC 323, he has the chance to snap that streak when he collides with Brunno Ferreira.

In a recent interview, Marvin Vettori explained the process he’s been through in order to try and get back to his very best.

Marvin Vettori is ready to prove himself against Brunno Ferreira

“I kind of lost some stuff that I was doing back then, and they stopped working, I guess, in some of the fights,” Vettori told MMA Junkie. “I started doubting a little bit of the stuff, and a lot of stuff crumbled. It took me a while to figure everything out again. … Now, I’m more centered. I matured, I understood a lot of things. I found my place at ATT and here I am, to build little by little, brick by brick, getting back to the top.

“I’m 32, man. I believe I still got a lot to give. Nothing is lost. I still have the opportunity to show the world and come back and make it happen again. It’s no point to dwell on the past.”

“I have to win this one, man,” Vettori said. “I have to win this one, like every fight, but I really feel like I don’t see how he can get this one. So, I’ll get it, and we’ll start from here. You can never say easy opponent or stuff like that, but maybe a notch down from the competition I was facing before, but that doesn’t mean that I’m taking him lightly. I had the best camp of my life, I think. I’m ready to show it.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie