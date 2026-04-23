UFC Veteran Torches Promotion’s Push for “Sloppy” AI-Generated Promos: “That’s Brain Rot”

Discontent over the UFC’s growing reliance on artificial intelligence for promotional content is no longer limited to fans, as a fighter within the organization has now voiced his opposition.

Combat sports fans have long voiced their frustration with how the MMA leader promotes its events, often drawing comparisons to the grand, cinematic feel of major boxing promotions, which tend to deliver a more polished and larger-than-life presentation.

Now, with AI rapidly reshaping content creation and video production, the UFC appears to be leaning heavily into the technology. That shift was most evident in the teaser for UFC Freedom 250, which is set to take place at the White House, a promo that was largely AI-generated and quickly sparked debate among fans.

Dana White and chief content officer Craig Borsari have made it clear the company plans to lean further into AI and similar technologies going ahead, despite mounting backlash from the community. White even doubled down on that stance, bluntly responding, “shut the fu*k up and watch the fights,” when asked about the criticism.

Dana White reacts to fans complaining about the UFC using AI for promo videos:



"Give me a f*cking break. AI is coming, and if we're using AI who gives a sh*t. People are upset, and we should use artists?



How about this. Shut the f*ck up and watch the fights." pic.twitter.com/9vZSBvbQgb — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) March 29, 2026

However, Renato Moicano sees things differently, suggesting that the push toward AI-generated content is a disservice to UFC fans.

Renato Moicano Voices Frustration Over UFC’s AI-Made Promos

During a recent appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, Renato Moicano took aim at the UFC’s AI-generated promo for its White House card. “Money” didn’t hold back, arguing that a promotion generating record revenue should invest in high-quality production rather than rely on machine-made videos, which he believes fall short of what fans deserve.

“UFC is not going to be very happy for me to say that, but I didn’t like it,” Moicano said. “I think that’s disrespectful towards the fans, because I am a fan myself. If you can’t put Alex Pereira or Ilia Topuria on an airplane and put them in Washington in front of the White House, I don’t think that’s good. I think that’s sloppy. I don’t like to use AI in my stuff. I’m not saying AI doesn’t help, some stuff I use AI. But not for content. Because I think people can see that’s just sloppy. That’s brain rot.”