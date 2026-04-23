Lee Selby Announced For Big Bare Knuckle Debut at BKB 55

Lee Selby has some information available regarding his official bare knuckle boxing debut at BKB ‘Carnage In Cardiff’ in late-June. BKB Bare Knuckle Boxing dropped the news regarding former IBF featherweight world champ “Lightning” Lee Selby stepping into the BKB Mighty Trigon on Saturday, June 27th, 2026. This will emanate from at the Vindico Arena in Cardiff. BKB 55 ‘Carnage in Cardiff’ will see the Welsh warrior return to combat sports.

The former world champion looks to carve out a path toward being a two sport titleholder as he chases BKB world title glory. Lee Selby held the IBF featherweight world title from 2015 to 2018 with a handful of successful title defenses to his credit.

Selby has also secured the British, Commonwealth, and European featherweight titles in the 2011-2014 stretch of his career. The high fight IQ and slick defensive pedigree of Selby will be intriguing to see in the context of gloveless combat as he prepares for a Summer throwdown.

Lee Selby “I’m back to show what I can do and chase another world title”

As the combatant in question offered up a statement heading into his first foray into the Mighty Tigon to take off the gloves in the BKB Bare Knuckle space, Lee Selby said,

“I’ve achieved everything in gloved boxing from regional titles to five successful world title defences. Now I’m making my bare knuckle debut right here in Cardiff. It’s the purest, no-filter version of the fight game, and I’m excited to bring my speed, skill, and experience to the Trigon. I’m back to show what I can do and chase another world title.”

As some of the organization’s higher ups weighed in on this massive inclusion to their looming UK-based card, BKB‘s CEO David Tetreault stated,

“Lee Selby is a game-changer for our organization. His world title pedigree and championship mentality make him a massive addition to the roster. We’re thrilled to watch him make his bare knuckle debut in Cardiff and chase bare knuckle glory alongside our growing stable of elite talent.”

Also, the founder of BKB Bare Knuckle Mike Vazquez, quipped,

“Lee is a true champion with an incredible resume. Lee’s debut in Cardiff is going to be special.”

The signing continues BKB’s momentum with onboarding gloved boxers with deep ledgers to their roster. This is underscored by Paulie Malignaggi preparing for a super welterweight world title challenge versus Rolando Dy on May 16th in Manchester.