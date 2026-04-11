Chris Padilla Announced as Winner Over MarQuel Mederos, Later Changed to a Majority Draw – UFC 327 Highlights

Chris Padilla put on a spectacular performance at UFC 327, but it wasn’t enough to defeat MarQel Mederos after some confusion with the scorecards.

Despite coming into the bout on short notice, Padilla put on an exhaustive pace, staying busy with a slew of inside kicks and jabs. The constant pressure continued in the second round for Padilla, though it was a much closer affair than the first. Still, Padilla put Mederos in a position where he’d likely need a finish to walk away with a victory.

Padilla had no interest in letting that happen, securing a takedown with just over three minutes to go in the final round.

It didn’t take long for Mederos to climb his way back up, though it came via a healthy assist from a fence grab that referee Keith Peterson chose to ignore.

However, an eye poke in the third from Mederos was something Peterson could not look past. With just over a minute to go, Mederos found himself with a point deduction and in desperate need of a finish. Unfortunately, Mederos was never able to find his moment as Padilla’s pressure continued through the final bell.

That takes us to the scorecards, where shenanigans inside the Octagon would ensue.

Official Result: Chris Padilla vs. MarQuel Mederos is ruled a majority draw (29-27, 28-28, 28-28).

Initially, Bruce Buffer announced that Padilla had won the bout by majority decision, with two of the judges favoring him 29-27. However, Jon Anik later revealed on the UFC 327 broadcast that the announced scorecard was erroneous.

Instead, two judges scored the bout 28-28.

Check Out Highlights From MarQuel Mederos vs. Chris Padilla at UFC 327:

🇺🇸🇲🇽 Chris 🌮 Padilla se lleva la victoria por decisión mayoritaria ‼️#UFC327 | Ver en vivo por @PPlusDeportes pic.twitter.com/6pw73qIHKe — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) April 11, 2026