UFC 316 Weigh-In Results: Title fights official, fighter misses by 6 pounds

UFC 316 tomorrow features a pair of high-stakes title fights at the bantamweight limit — and both of those pairings are official following today’s pre-fight weigh-ins in Newark.

Headlining the card, undisputed bantamweight kingpin, Merab Dvalishvili returns in a rematch against former titleholder, Sean O’Malley.

Last time out, the duo headlined Noche UFC back in September, where Dvalishvili turned in a unanimous decision win over Montana striker, O’Malley — winning the undisputed bantamweight crown.

And in the night’s co-headliner, two-time and incumbent bantamweight best, Julianna Pena will return against the streaking former two-time PFL lightweight tournament winner, Kayla Harrison.

Sidelined since UFC 307 back in October, Ultimate Fighter winner, Pena turned in a close decision win over Raquel Pennington to win the bantamweight crown.

And on that same card, two-time Olympic gold medal winner, Harrison managed to book her premiere title charge in the division, recording a forgettable unanimous judging win over Brazilian contender, Ketlen Vieira.

Also on the card, former Bellator MMA champion, Patchy Mix books his Octagon outing in a showdown against the surging bantamweight force, Mario Bautista.

Below, catch all the official weigh-in results ahead of UFC 316.

UFC 316 main card:

Merab Dvalishvili (c) – 134lbs

Sean O’Malley – 135lbs

Julianna Pena (c) – 135lbs

Kayla Harrison – 135lbs

Kelvin Gastelum – 185lbs

Joe Pyfer – 185lbs

Mario Bautista – 135lbs

Patchy Mix – 135bs

Vicente Luque – 170lbs

Kevin Holland – 170lbs

UFC 315 preliminary card:

Bruno Silva – 125lbs

Joshua Van – 125lbs

Azamat Murzakanov – 205lbs

Brendson Ribeiro – 205lbs

Serghei Spivac – 251lbs

Waldo Cortes-Acosta – 265lbs

Khaos Williams – 170lbs

Andreas Gustafsson – 170lbs

UFC 316 early preliminary card:

Ariane da Silva – 132lbs *

Wang Cong – 125lbs

Jeka Saragih – 145bs

Joo Sang Yoo – 145lbs

Quillan Salkilld – 156lbs

Yanal Ashmouz – 155lbs

MarQuel Mederos – 155lbs

Mark Choinski – 155lbs

*Ariane da Silva has missed weight by 6 pounds for her flyweight fight with Wang Cong. The pairing will continue at a new 132lbs catchweight, with da Silva vacating 30% of her fight purse to her opponent.