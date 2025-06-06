UFC 316 Weigh-In Results: Title fights official, fighter misses by 6 pounds
UFC 316 tomorrow features a pair of high-stakes title fights at the bantamweight limit — and both of those pairings are official following today’s pre-fight weigh-ins in Newark.
Headlining the card, undisputed bantamweight kingpin, Merab Dvalishvili returns in a rematch against former titleholder, Sean O’Malley.
Last time out, the duo headlined Noche UFC back in September, where Dvalishvili turned in a unanimous decision win over Montana striker, O’Malley — winning the undisputed bantamweight crown.
And in the night’s co-headliner, two-time and incumbent bantamweight best, Julianna Pena will return against the streaking former two-time PFL lightweight tournament winner, Kayla Harrison.
Sidelined since UFC 307 back in October, Ultimate Fighter winner, Pena turned in a close decision win over Raquel Pennington to win the bantamweight crown.
And on that same card, two-time Olympic gold medal winner, Harrison managed to book her premiere title charge in the division, recording a forgettable unanimous judging win over Brazilian contender, Ketlen Vieira.
Also on the card, former Bellator MMA champion, Patchy Mix books his Octagon outing in a showdown against the surging bantamweight force, Mario Bautista.
Below, catch all the official weigh-in results ahead of UFC 316.
UFC 316 main card:
Merab Dvalishvili (c) – 134lbs
Sean O’Malley – 135lbs
Julianna Pena (c) – 135lbs
Kayla Harrison – 135lbs
Kelvin Gastelum – 185lbs
Joe Pyfer – 185lbs
Mario Bautista – 135lbs
Patchy Mix – 135bs
Vicente Luque – 170lbs
Kevin Holland – 170lbs
UFC 315 preliminary card:
Bruno Silva – 125lbs
Joshua Van – 125lbs
Azamat Murzakanov – 205lbs
Brendson Ribeiro – 205lbs
Serghei Spivac – 251lbs
Waldo Cortes-Acosta – 265lbs
Khaos Williams – 170lbs
Andreas Gustafsson – 170lbs
UFC 316 early preliminary card:
Ariane da Silva – 132lbs *
Wang Cong – 125lbs
Jeka Saragih – 145bs
Joo Sang Yoo – 145lbs
Quillan Salkilld – 156lbs
Yanal Ashmouz – 155lbs
MarQuel Mederos – 155lbs
Mark Choinski – 155lbs
*Ariane da Silva has missed weight by 6 pounds for her flyweight fight with Wang Cong. The pairing will continue at a new 132lbs catchweight, with da Silva vacating 30% of her fight purse to her opponent.