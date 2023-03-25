Ahead of his incoming UFC San Antonio main event feature against former interim title challenger, Cory Sandhagen, surging division challenger, Marlon Vera admits that he is fine with former two-weight champion, Henry Cejudo snapping his three year hiatus in an immediate title fight – poking fun at the stature of the Olympic gold medalist.

Vera, in the midst of an impressive four-fight winning run, most recently featured at UFC San Diego back in August of last year against former champion, Dominick Cruz – stopping the veteran with a brutal fourth round high kick knockout.

As for Sandhagen, the current #5 ranked bantamweight contender most recently snapped a two-fight losing skid to former division champions, T.J. Dillashaw, and Petr Yan – securing a fourth round doctor’s stoppage TKO win over Song Yadong last September.

As for the above-mentioned, Cejudo, the former undisputed bantamweight and flyweight champion – who bowed out of the sport in 2020 holding both championships, is slated to headline UFC 288 in May against champion, Aljamain Sterling.

Marlon Vera pokes fun at the stature of ex-champion, Henry Cejudo

And despite a host of contenders emerging in recent months in the form of both Sean O’Malley, and Merab Dvalishvili – Chone native, Vera claimed he was okay with Cejudo receiving a title shot in his comeback, in rather tongue-in-cheek fashion.

“He’s (Henry Cejudo) broke,” Marlon Vera told assembled media ahead of UFC San Antonio. “What’s the point of coming back when you retire on top? You come back because you either need attention and you miss that ‘thing’ – or you need money.”

“He’s a little guy,” Marlon Vera explained. “They need attention.”

Prior to his knockout win over Cruz, Vera secured a pair of decision wins over both Rob Font, and Davey Grant – in between a stunning front kick KO of former lightweight champion, Frankie Edgar back in November 2021.