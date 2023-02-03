Report – Marlon Vera vs. Cory Sandhagen now slated to headline UFC San Antonio on March 25.

Initially booked to take main event honors at UFC Vegas 69 later this month, the bantamweight championship-eliminator between surging contenders, Marlon Vera, and Cory Sandhagen has been upped and relocated to San Antonio, Texas on March 25. next at the AT&T Center – taking main event honors.

First booked to headline UFC Vegas 69 on February 18. at the UFC Apex facility, according to an initial report from Sports Illustrated, Ecuadorian finisher, Marlon Vera will now face Colorado technician, Cory Sandhagen in front of a capacity crowd in ‘The Lone Star State’ on March 25. instead.

“Marlon ‘Chito’ Vera vs. Cory Sandhagen has shifted and will now headline #UFCSanAntonio on March 25, multiple sources tell @MikeBohn and me,” MMA Junkie reporter, Nolan King tweeted. “First reported by @SINow. Story headed to @MMAJunkie.”

At the time of publication, an official headlining event for UFC Vegas 69 on February 18. has yet to be determined.

Marlon Vera currently rides a stunning four-fight winning streak

In the midst of an impressive run of four-fight winning spree which has seen him land at #4 in the official bantamweight rankings, last time out, Chone native, Vera stopped former two-time bantamweight champion, Dominick Cruz with a stunning high kick KO in the main event of UFC San Diego.

Prior to that win, Marlon Vera stopped former undisputed lightweight champion, Frankie Edgar with a front kick knockout at Madison Square Garden, adding to a decision win over Rob Font, and avenging a prior career loss to Davey Grant.

Sitting at #5 in the official bantamweight pile, Sandhagen rebounded from consecutive career losses to former division champions, T.J. Dillashaw, and Petr Yan – with an impressive fourth round doctor’s stoppage TKO win over Song Yadong at UFC Vegas 60 back in September of last year – scoring his fifteenth professional victory.

UFC Fight Night San Antonio takes place on March 25. from the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas.