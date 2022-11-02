Marlon Vera challenges Aljamain Sterling to UFC title showdown, vows to stop him: ‘I’m finishing you’

Surging bantamweight champion, Marlon Vera has sights on challenging for undisputed division gold next – vowing to finish Aljamain Sterling on a date which suits the defending divsiion kingpin.

Vera, the current #4 ranked bantamweight contender, is currently riding an impressive four-fight winning streak, most recently taking out former two-time bantamweight best, Dominick Cruz with a stunning fourth round high kick KO in a UFC Fight Night San Diego main event back in August.

For Sterling, the Uniondale technician managed to scoop his second successful title defense earlier this month, dispatching another former two-time division titleholder in the form of T.J. Dillashaw – defeating the Angels Camp veteran with a slew of second round ground strikes.

Welcoming all comers post-event in Abu Dhabi, UAE – Sterling issued an open challenge to the likes of former champions, Henry Cejudo, and Petr Yan – as well as offering to fight the trio of Cory Sandhagen, Sean O’Malley, and Ecuadorian finisher, Vera.

Marlon Vera shares a tense back-and-forth exchange with Aljamain Sterling

Floating a potential title tangle with Sterling, Vera took to his Twitter on Wednesday night – offering to accommodate the former and book a title fight on his timeline.

“Ok what date works for you @funkmasterMMA (Aljamain Sterling)?” Marlon Vera tweeted.

Drawing a response from Sterling, the New York titleholder fielded a potential June landing pad for a possible title matchup.

“I said June, but I’m sure I’ll have the itch to compete again sooner than that,” Aljamain Sterling tweeted. “I really don’t care against who. If Dana (White) says, you, then it’s done. #IDidn’tForgetYouChito”

“I’m not tripping, let’s do it!” Marlon Vera tweeted. “Trust me I will make you remember.”

“This is why I do this sport!” Aljamain Sterling tweeted. “After I smash you, maybe we will have cervezas.”

“I’m finishing you,” Marlon Vera tweeted.

Prior to his finish of former champion, Cruz, Jason Parillo trainee, Vera managed to defeat Rob Font, scored a stunning third round front kick KO win over former lightweight champion, Frankie Edgar at Madison Square Garden, and avenged a prior career loss to Davey Grant.