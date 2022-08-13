Marlon Vera rallies, stops Dominick Cruz with brutal high kick KO – UFC San Diego Highlights

Ross Markey
Marlon Vera
Forced to rally in the fourth round of his second UFC headliner, Marlon Vera did so in spectacular fashion — springing with a blistering left high kick to knock out former two-time bantamweight champion, Dominick Cruz in the main event of UFC San Diego.

Vera, who entered tonight’s UFC San Diego headliner against former titleholder, Cruz off the back of three consecutive wins over Davey Grant, former lightweight champion, Frankie Edgar, and Rob Font — managed to drop Cruz on three separate occasions prior to the eventual knockout win.

The Ecuadorian likely found himself down two rounds to one ahead of the penultimate frame in California — landing a brutal left high kick in the fourth frame, face-planting Cruz to the Octagon canvas, who appeared to suffer a broken nose as a result of the high kick.

Below, catch the highlights from Marlon Vera’s brutal high kick KO of Dominick Cruz

Ross Markey
Aspiring mixed martial arts reporter based in Ireland. Follow along at @Ross_Markey on Twitter for all the latest news, fight announcements, opinion, and feature pieces.

