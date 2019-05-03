Marlon Moraes Wants To Make TJ Dillashaw ‘Pay’ For Cheating

Spread the word!













UFC bantamweight title challenger Marlon Moraes still plans on facing TJ Dillashaw in the future.

Dillashaw was recently handed a two-year suspension after testing positive for the banned substance Erythropoietin (EPO). He vacated his title before the banned substance was known to the public.

As a result, Moraes will now challenge flyweight champion Henry Cejudo for the vacant title in the main event of UFC 238 which takes place June 8 in Chicago.

However, “Magic” is still shocked at the news of Dillashaw cheating and has trouble believing the system now.

“My mind as a fan and as a fighter to look up to a guy and he is good but I don’t know was he going to be like that if he wasn’t cheating? It sucks,” Moraes told MMAWeekly. “It puts you in a bad position because we don’t know. You don’t believe the system anymore. You don’t know who’s doing, who’s not doing and it sucks. He’ll never be the same. I can guarantee he will never be the same.”

Making Dillashaw Pay

Moraes previously stated he believed Dillashaw should be suspended longer than two years for cheating the system.

However, that doesn’t mean he won’t be open to a fight with the former champion whenever he is eligible to return.

“Yes I want to fight him 100 percent. I don’t care if he’s taking, if he’s not taking, I want to put my hands on him one day. I want to make him pay for everyone he made pay. I want to put him in a bad spot and show him what is real. I know I’m better than this guy, especially now knowing what he was doing.

“There’s no way that guy can beat me. He can be out forever and then come back and I’ll be more than happy to welcome him back to the UFC and defend my belt against him.”