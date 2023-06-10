Former UFC bantamweight title challenger, Marlon Moraes gave an emotional reflection on his storied mixed martial arts career, after suffering a seventh consecutive knockout loss at PFL 4 earlier this week, dropping an opening round TKO defeat against Gabriel Alves Braga in Atlanta, Georgia.

Moraes, a former UFC bantamweight title challenger and former WSOF (World Series of Fighting) gold holder, suffered his seventh consecutive loss and seventh straight defeat via strikes earlier this week at PFL 4 against Braga.

Without a victory since UFC 245 back in December 2019, Moraes rebounded from a miscued bantamweight title fight against former featherweight champion and compatriot, Jose Aldo – landing a close, debated split decision win over the Manaus favorite.

Suffering consecutive stoppage losses to Cory Sandhagen, Rob Font, Merab Dvalishvili, and Song Yadong during his remaining UFC tenure, Moraes would then briefly retire from mixed martial arts competition – before signing with the Peter Murray-led, PFL.

Landing in the Professional Fighters League back in November of last year, Moraes suffered a third round TKO loss to his namesake, Sheymon Moraes, before dropping a leg kick TKO loss to eventual featherweight tournament winner, Brendan Loughnane.

Marlon Moraes opens up on his retirement from MMA

And following this week’s TKO loss to Braga, Nova Friburgo native, Moraes once more announced his retirement from active competition – admitting that despite his recent continued skid, he gave his career everything he had.

“I gave it my all, and I didn’t bullsh*t anything,” Marlon Moraes said following PFL 4. “That’s it, man. I was always a dangerous fighter. Everyone that fought me, they were worried.” (H/T MMA Fighting)

During his tenure with the UFC, Moraes landed victories over John Dodson, Jimmie Rivera, Raphael Assuncao, and a stunning first round KO win over current undisputed bantamweight champion, Aljamain Sterling.