Marlon Moraes Claims Cody Garbrandt, Dominick Cruz Have Said No To Fighting Him

Marlon Moraes is itching to fight again. The problem seems to be nobody is willing to sign on the dotted line.

Moraes last competed in December when he won a controversial split decision against Jose Aldo. He was later slated to fight Petr Yan last month until the COVID-19 pandemic put a halt to those plans.

And with Yan now set to face Aldo for the vacant bantamweight strap at UFC 251 on July 11, Moraes is in limbo. It’s even more so the case as Aljamain Sterling — who Moraes knocked out back in 2017 — is all but slated to face the winner of that matchup.

Moraes Wants Cruz Or Garbrandt

“Magic” is not looking to remain on the sidelines, though. He has been looking to fight the likes of former champions Dominick Cruz or Cody Garbrandt in the meantime.

However, he claims they are refusing to accept a fight with him.

“I’m not the best making excuses! I was taught to say yes for every challenge. Get the F.. in the Ring and Fight. Enough is enough thats names available and they all saying No. what’s up? @cody_nolove fastest hands in all roster etc etc why No 🤷🏻‍♂️??? @dominickcruz best batamweight all the time etc etc why no 🤷🏻‍♂️???

“Am I wrong???? Would you watch these fights?”

Neither Cruz nor Garbrandt have responded to the post as of yet.

However, Moraes is certainly right in that either one of those fights would be worth watching.

What do you think of Moraes’ claims?