Marlon Moraes Wants To Fight Dominick Cruz Next

Bantamweight contender Marlon Moraes has called for a fight with former 135lb champion Dominick Cruz. ‘The Dominator’ returned to the cage for the first time in almost four years to face Henry Cejudo at UFC 249, losing the fight via TKO inside two rounds.

Speaking to MMA Fighting Moraes revealed he is hoping to face off against Cruz despite the fact he is ranked eleventh in the division and coming off consecutive losses.

“I have a lot of respect for him,” Moraes said. “In my opinion, he’s one of the best of all time. The timing’s perfect. He just come off a title shot, he lost but Dominick’s a legend. Everyone wants to fight him. I thought maybe they were going to have him fight Aldo but he has no opponent and he says he doesn’t want to retire. Why not fight him?

“I’m the No. 1 [ranked], if I’m going to risk it, why not risk against a guy like him? Hopefully he takes the fight. If he doesn’t take it, I’ll fight anybody but hopefully he takes it. It’s a big fight and it could put one of us in a very good position.”

“I don’t give a f**k about the rankings,” Moraes said. “That’s Dominick Cruz out there. I want to fight him. It makes a lot of sense. Put us together and it’s going to be a great fight. I’m telling you guys I’m going out there to finish. I’m going to finish my next opponent.

The Brazilian knockout artist went on to say he is confident finishing Cruz and capturing the bantamweight title in the near future, he said.

“I think I’ve got all the weapons to beat him. He’s a very good matchup for me. I’m looking forward to fighting him and finish him. I want to finish Dominick Cruz and show who is the best 135er in the world.”

“I want to get in there and I want to perform. I want to finish somebody. I want to make a statement and I want to show to everybody I’m next. I want to fight and I want that championship fight again and I want to become UFC bantamweight champion.”

Do you want to see Marlon Moraes fight Dominick Cruz?