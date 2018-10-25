Marlon Moraes Calls Out TJ Dillashaw For Seeking Easy Fights

Marlon Moraes calls out UFC bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw for not wanting to test himself. Dillashaw has made it known that he wants to fight UFC flyweight champion Henry Cejudo next.

Cejudo also wants this fight to be made and appears more likely now due to the rumors of a trade with ONE. Many thought that Cejudo would give Demetrious Johnson a rematch after taking the title from him earlier this year. However, if Johnson goes to ONE then that’s out of the realm of possibilities for now.

Moraes is widely considered a title contender in the bantamweight division. Thus, he believes he should be next in line for a title shot. However, it appears that UFC officials see this differently.

The former WSOF champion stated in a recent interview that if Dillashaw fights Cejudo in a super fight then he’s not trying to fight the best competition.

“I feel like [Dillashaw] doesn’t want to test himself,” Moraes told MMA Fighting. “He wants to fight the fights that he can win. I think stylistically if he fights Cejudo, it’s an easier matchup for him. That’s a no-risk fight. What’s Cejudo gonna do to him? Cejudo is gonna take him down, but he’s gonna get up. He’s a way better striker than Cejudo. I see him with the edge. I don’t think it makes sense.”

The title contender believes that he’s still the WSOF champion despite being under the UFC banner. Also, WSOF has rebranded to the PFL. Moraes thinks Dillashaw should fight him next if he wants two titles.

“If Dillashaw wants to have two belts, fight me,” Moraes said. “I’m still champion. I still carry the championship belt. I’m still the World Series of Fighting champion. He wants big fights, he wants to fight champions? I’m a big fight, too.”

Moraes has won three in a row with his only loss in the UFC coming by split decision to top bantamweight contender Raphael Assuncao. In his latest fight, he knocked out fellow contender Jimmie Rivera in 33 seconds this past June.

Now, the former WSOF Champion is just waiting to see how it plays out.