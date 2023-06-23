Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg is looking to step up his jiu-jitsu game. To do that, he appears to have called in one of the world’s best grapplers, reigning ONE flyweight submission grappling champion Mikey Musumeci.

In a recent video clip shared by Bloody Elbow on Twitter (and originally appearing on their individual Instagram accounts), ‘The Zuck’ was spotted rolling with the five-time IBJJF world champion, perhaps in preparation for a showdown will fellow billionaire social media mogul Elon Musk.

Mark Zuckerberg training with BJJ world champion Mikey Musumeci pic.twitter.com/plE3CUpoP7 — Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) June 17, 2023

Combat sports fans have seen Mark Zuckerberg’s name in the headlines a lot lately. After beginning his BJJ journey, the Meta CEO reportedly suffered some ups and downs during his first jiu-jitsu tournament, but clearly, that has not deterred him from continuing to hone his newfound passion. A decision that could work out in his favor if UFC President Dana White manages to do the unthinkable and bring both Zuckerberg and Elon Musk into the Octagon for a scrap that nobody expected or asked for.

MMA Stars React to Mark Zuckerberg’s Work with Mikey Musumeci

With Mikey Musumeci being one of the most prominent figures in ONE Champioship’s submission grappling division, multiple athletes with the promotion chimed in on the unexpected pairing.

Undefeated heavyweight contender Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almedia simply said, “Mikey knows” while ONE CEO Chatri Sityodtong was complimentary of Mark Zuckerberg’s still developing skill set, saying, “Looking sharp, Mark!” Famed brothers Tye and Kade Ruotolo offered a couple of fire emojis in response to the video clip.

Of course, the comments weren’t limited to ONE Championship athletes. Other notable names in the world of MMA shared their thoughts, including reigning UFC strawweight world champion Zhang Weili. “Welcome to Jiu-jitsu. You are more than welcome at MMA,” she said in a heartfelt response.

Perennial welterweight contender Gilbert Burns was complimentary of Zuckerberg’s instructor, saying, “Learning from THE BEST.”

UFC bantamweight standouts Marlon ‘Chito’ Vera and Merab Dvalishvili also offered some words of encouragement. “Keep it up brother,” said Vera while ‘The Machine’ simply replied with, ‘Nice work.”

