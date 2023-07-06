More than a decade since his last tweet, Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg returned to the platform and took a shot at billionaire tech rival Elon Musk in spectacular fashion.

Musk and Zuckerberg have been taking shots at one another on social media after ‘The Zuck’ revealed a new app designed to compete with Twitter. ‘Threads’ launched on July 6 and is described as an “open and friendly public space for conversation.” To commemorate the launch of his Twitter-like platform, Zuckerberg returned to Twitter and took a shot at Musk using one of the world wide web’s most popular memes.

Last month, Elon Musk delivered a nonchalant challenge to Mark Zuckerberg following the announcement of his Threads app, suggesting the two social media moguls settle their differences in a cage match. The initial callout didn’t garner much attention from MMA fans, but Zuckerberg’s Khabib-style response and Dana White’s subsequent appearance on TMZ Sports sent media outlets into a frenzy when it turned out Musk’s challenge and Zuckerberg’s acceptance was legit.

Elon Musk vs. Mark Zuckerberg to Fight at the Roman Colosseum?

Since then, both men have been linked to a potential clash inside the Octagon at UFC 300 next year, a bout that could take place inside one of the seven wonders of the world, The Colosseum. Yes, that Colosseum.

Multiple MMA fighters have also come out of the woodwork, offering to train each man for the billionaire beatdown. Elon Musk appeared to accept an offer from UFC Hall of Famer Georges St-Pierre while Mark Zuckerberg was recently spotting rolling with reigning ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci.

As for who comes out on top, sportsbooks currently have ‘The Zuck’ listed as a three-to-one favorite, though you cannot place a bet until the fight is officially announced.