Mark Wahlberg Says He’s Already Found His Jon Jones For A Potential Biopic – “This Guy’s A Serious Athlete”

Looks like actor Mark Wahlberg might have found ‘his Jon Jones‘ for a potential biopic in a guy and co-star whom he claims to be is a “serious athlete.”

Wahlberg and his co-star promoted their upcoming movie, By Any Means, at UFC 330, and later joined the UFC Paramount Desk featuring a boatload of former fighters and analysts.

It was then that Wahlberg pointed to his co-star, claiming that he would be the perfect guy to play the legendary Jones in a movie.

The co-star in question? Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. Stating that he was ready to produce the movie, here is what Wahlberg had to say about Abdul-Mateen II potentially playing Jones:

This guy looks more like Jon Jones than Jon Jones. We had just started talking about this idea. Jon if you are into the idea – I’ll produce the movie. There’s no other actor who could play him like this…The physicality that he has…This guy’s a serious athlete.

Check out Mark Wahlberg’s comments below:

Mark Wahlberg wants Yahya Abdul-Mateen II to play Jon Jones.pic.twitter.com/ICESFxCVt9 — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) August 15, 2026

It is worth noting that By Any Means, featuring Wahlberg and Abdul-Mateen II, is set to hit theaters on the 4th of September, via Paramount Pictures.

Why Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Could be the Perfect Jon Jones in a Movie

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II could very well be the perfect guy to play Jones in a movie, as Mark Wahlberg claims. At 40 years of age, the American actor is just a year older than the legendary UFC fighter.

Jones stands at 6 ft 4 inches, very similar in stature to Yahya Abdul-Mateen II [Image via @JonnyBones on X]

As for his height, Abdul-Mateen II stands at 6 ft 3 in, just an inch shorter than ‘Bones.’ The facial features do justice as well. One look at the actor is enough to see why Wahlberg pitched the idea with so much enthusiasm.

Over to you, Jones.