UFC 330: Lucas Fernando Shines In Debut With Body-Kick Assault On Rafael Tobias

Lucas Fernando made sure his first Octagon appearance would be impossible to forget, overwhelming Rafael Tobias before securing a third-round TKO at UFC 330.

The all-Brazilian light heavyweight matchup immediately showcased Fernando’s well-rounded striking. The former LFA champion attacked the body and legs with kicks while mixing in sharp combinations, keeping Tobias guessing throughout the opening round. Even when “Bipolar” managed to catch a kick and take the debutant down, Fernando quickly returned to his feet.

Fernando continued picking Tobias apart in the second, opening the round with heavy calf kicks before dropping him with a jab. His ability to attack all three levels kept Tobias completely out of rhythm, while another big right hand and repeated body attacks further wore down his opponent.

WHAT A JAB 🤯



Lucas Fernando has CRAZY POWER!



[ UFC 330 is LIVE NOW on @ParamountPlus! ] pic.twitter.com/J0TbXkzHvF — UFC (@ufc) August 15, 2026

By the third round of UFC 330, “Bipolar” desperately needed a turnaround. Instead, Fernando continued controlling the distance with his jab and leg kicks before landing a vicious knee to the body. Tobias folded, and Fernando followed with a barrage of elbows and strikes until the referee stopped the contest at 1:10 of Round 3.

THIS KID IS FOR REAL 😳



Lucas Fernando just showed out in his UFC debut!



[ #UFC330 is LIVE NOW on @ParamountPlus ] pic.twitter.com/9XkwhGIE4f — UFC (@ufc) August 15, 2026

The victory marked Fernando’s promotional debut after he successfully defended his LFA title twice before jumping directly to the promotion. With the win, Fernando improved his professional record to 9-1, adding another impressive chapter to his career at UFC 330.