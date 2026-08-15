Tresean Gore Beats Vicente Luque At UFC 330 After Brutal Fight Leaves Him Missing Teeth

Tresean Gore left the Octagon with another win, but also a painful souvenir after surviving a wild battle with Vicente Luque at UFC 330.

The former Ultimate Fighter standout endured a chaotic 15-minute middleweight clash, overcoming a second-round knockdown and submission attempt before taking over the fight. Gore landed the cleaner work early, rocking Luque with a big punch in the opening round before finding himself in serious trouble moments into the second.

“The Silent Assassin” dropped Gore and immediately attacked with a front choke, but Gore escaped and answered with heavy ground-and-pound.

Tresean Gore eventually took Luque’s back, threatened a rear-naked choke, and finished the round in dominant position. The pace slowed in the third, with “Mr. Vicious” maintaining control of the exchanges as Luque struggled to turn the momentum back in his favor.

All three judges ultimately sided with Gore, handing him a 30-27, 30-27, 29-28 unanimous decision. The win gives Gore back-to-back victories and his second UFC win of 2026. The 32-year-old now sits at 7-4 overall and 4-4 in the UFC.

By Unanimous Decision 🙌@GoreTresean got the hard-fought win over Vicente Luque at #UFC330!



[ LIVE NOW on @ParamountPlus ] pic.twitter.com/QQAJKhFVWo — UFC (@ufc) August 15, 2026

Luque, meanwhile, falls to 24-13-1 professionally and 17-9 in the UFC after entering UFC 330 off a middleweight submission win over Kelvin Gastelum.

Tresean Gore’s toughness came at a brutal price, however, as he lost multiple teeth during the fight. The damage was impossible to miss during his post-fight Octagon interview, where “Mr. Vicious” held up one of his knocked-out teeth for the cameras, while several other damaged teeth could be seen in his mouth.