Charles Johnson Overcomes Adversity, Submits Eduardo Chapolin With Scottish Twister at UFC 330

Charles Johnson was game to spoil short-notice opponent Eduardo Chapolin’s UFC debut earlier tonight at UFC 330.

Round 1 of the 130-pound catchweight contest was pure chaos. Johnson tried to shoot for back-to-back takedowns, but the UFC newcomer with the perfect level change stuffed both of Johnson’s attempts.

Later in the round, in the midst of a striking fest, “InnerG” got poked in the eye and expected the ref to halt the contest so that he could recover, but when the fight was not paused, he took some punishment and also got taken down.

In the midst of a grappling exchange, as Chapolin attempted to get back to his feet, he landed an illegal shot on a grounded Johnson, resulting in a point deduction. Later in the round, when the fight resumed, Johnson came forward wildly.

In the second frame, although Johnson looked sharp and hungry in the opening seconds, he was stunned and dropped by the 30-year-old Brazilian. However, Chapolin smelled blood but could not find the finishing blow. Johnson somehow managed to survive after dealing with major adversity and get back on his feet.

After weathering the storm, the American in the final seconds of the round stunned Chapolin.

In the final round, Johnson stepped on the gas and began dictating the pace right away. He hurt Chapolin with a kick to the midsection before taking his back and, during a scramble, secured a submission via a Scottish Twister, the second one in UFC history.

Official decison: Charles Johnson defeated Eduardo Chapolin via submission in Round 3 (1:36) by Scottish Twister at UFC 330.

UFC 330: Charles Johnson vs. Eduardo Chapolin: Highlights

NO WAY CHARLES JOHNSON JUST HIT A SCOTTISH TWISTER 🌪️@INNERG_UFC with the UNREAL submission at #UFC330!



[ WE ARE LIVE NOW on @ParamountPlus ] pic.twitter.com/kPWrp1oWgW — UFC (@ufc) August 16, 2026

Charles Johnson with the 1st Scottish twister in the Octagon EVER pic.twitter.com/xHvJWsAaif — UFC Replays (@UFCReplays) August 16, 2026

Charles Johnson submits Chapolin in round 3! #UFC330 pic.twitter.com/6A1fmTE2ec — Haduucken III (@HaduuckenIII) August 16, 2026