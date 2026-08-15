Chidi Njokuani Beats Joel Alvarez by Unanimous Decision After UFC 330 Snoozefest

Earlier tonight at UFC 330, Chidi Njokuani locked horns with Joel Alvarez.

In Round 1, neither welterweight fighter seemed to be in a hurry, and neither landed anything significant. Alvarez tried to control the pace and dictate the action, but “Bang Bang” landed nonstop inside and calf kicks to slow him down.

Round 2 was another round featuring nonstop back and forth from both ends, but once again, neither fighter landed anything significant. “El Fenomeno” did land a big right hook before being poked in the eye in the latter half of the second stanza, but aside from those moments, there was little significant action from either fighter.

Both 170-pounders were heavily booed by the crowd due to the lack of action for 10 minutes.

Round 3 started and ended much like the first two stanzas. Both fighters stayed busy, landing jabs, combinations, and kicks. However, once again, neither could produce any significant action to please the crowd and fans.

Official decison: Chidi Njokuani defeated Joel Alvarez by unanimous decision (30-27 x2, 29-28) at UFC 330.

After getting his hand raised at UFC 330, Chidi Njokuani has finally snapped his two-fight losing skid. Alvarez, on the other hand, has now lost 2 fights back-to-back, bringing his pro-MMA record to 23-5.

UFC 330: Chidi Njokuani vs. Joel Alvarez – Highlights

30-27

30-27

29-28



Chidi Njokuani gets the UD win over Joel Álvarez! 🔥#UFC330 | Stream TNT Sports on HBO Max pic.twitter.com/UAY0IQEYqW — UFC on TNT Sports (@ufcontnt) August 16, 2026

Por decisión unánime, la victoria es para Chidi Njokuani 🇺🇸 🔥#UFC330 | En vivo por @pplusdeportes pic.twitter.com/DB6UpwP8xy — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) August 16, 2026