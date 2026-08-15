WATCH: Donte Johnson Obliterates Eric McConico With Savage One-Punch KO At UFC 330

Donte Johnson needed just 98 seconds to remind everyone why he is one of the UFC’s most dangerous, undefeated prospects.

Johnson and Eric McConico wasted little time trading leather on the UFC 330 prelims, with the middleweights quickly settling into a scrappy striking exchange.

McConico initially used his jab to disrupt Johnson’s rhythm, but the Wisconsin native soon found his opening.

After switching stances and throwing a series of punches, Johnson uncorked a devastating left hand that landed flush and sent McConico crashing to the canvas. A handful of follow-up strikes forced the referee to intervene at 1:38 of the opening round, giving “Lockjaw” his first UFC knockout victory.

WOOW 🧨 QUÉ ACABAS DE HACER JOHNSON 🧨



Donte Johnson manda a dormir a Eric McConico#DWCS | En vivo por @pplusdeportes pic.twitter.com/ctHkhqBbRi — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) August 15, 2026

The win extends Donte Johnson’s perfect professional record to 9-0, including three consecutive UFC victories. The 27-year-old Dana White’s Contender Series graduate has now finished six of his nine professional opponents, continuing an impressive rise since joining the promotion.