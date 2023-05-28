The beloved and legendary Mark Coleman has taken to Facebook to respond to an alleged “callout” by Conor McGregor. Although it’s been 13 years since Coleman last saw competition, he’s claiming he “smashes” Conor McGregor inside the cage and knocks him out in a boxing fight.

The legendary Mark Coleman has made his mark on MMA for an eternity. While not the most famous fighter of all time as McGregor might be, the old heavyweight legend has given us some of the most memorable fights in the division’s history.

Coleman last saw MMA action in February of 2010 when he lost to Randy Couture via rear-naked choke. ‘The Hammer’ has faced some of the greatest legends in the division’s history. His battles with Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua, Fedor Emelianenko, and more will live on as some of our generation’s most entertaining and classic heavyweight fights.

However, Mark Coleman is planning to step out of retirement and seems to be hoping for a self-professed “Red Panty night” in his video reacting to Conor McGregor’s alleged callout of him.

Mark Coleman wants to box Conor McGregor, claiming he ‘Smashes’ him in MMA

“Mark Coleman here. Hey, Notorious MMA. Conor McGregor. I’m a big fan, thank you for calling me out,” Coleman began in his video. “It has to be boxing, I smash you in MMA, you know that… Boxing, probably go to a decision. We’ll see who wins that. But, I want a red panty night! Silver is cool, Conor will die!”

In the caption of his video on Facebook, Coleman had a little bit bolder words: “Conor McGregor Has called me out, it’s time for a red panty night! I’m so excited. Can’t be MMA, I smash him in that sport, maybe Boxing. I will eventually get the KO, rd 2. Carnivore diet, 9 ancestral tenants, and of course sober is cool.”

What do you think happens if Mark Coleman and Conor McGregor fight?