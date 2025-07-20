Manny Pacquiao’s Return to the Ring Marred by Questionable Majority Draw – Barrios vs. Pacquiao Highlights

ByCraig Pekios
Mario Barrios vs. Manny Pacquiao - Barrios vs. Pacquiao Highlights

Manny Pacquiao’s highly anticipated return to boxing left fight fans frustrated.

‘PacMan’ stepped back inside the squared circle on Saturday night for a clash with reigning and defending WBC welterweight world champion Mario Barrios.

GwRYbPdWEAIhw8b

Despite being 16 years older than his opponent and coming off a four-year-long layoff, Pacquiao didn’t miss a beat against the much bigger Barrios. Pacquiao was the aggressor for much of the contest and appeared to have a speed advantage over Barrios despite the sizeable age gap.

GwRYbPZWgAA JGh

It wasn’t until the later rounds that Barrios finally started to find his footing and connect with some solid shots against the former eight-division titleholder. Still, it seemed to be too little, too late for Barrios, who showed entirely too much respect to ‘PacMan’ in the first half of the fight.

As we headed to the scorecards, the raucous crowd in Las Vegas was primed to hear that we have a new WBA welterweight world champion. Instead, we got a decision that left the entire boxing community scratching their heads.

Official Result:  Mario Barrios vs. Manny Pacquiao is ruled a majority draw (115-113 Barrios, 114-114, 114-114).

gettyimages 2226076938 612x612 1

Check Out Highlights From Manny Pacquiao vs. Mario Barrios:

Craig Pekios is a freelance writer born and raised in Bettendorf, IA. Joining LowKick MMA in May 2022, Craig has more than 4,000 articles published that focus on the world of MMA and boxing, including news, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.

