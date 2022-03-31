Brazilian Ji-Jitsu maestro, Marcus Almedia is set to take on ‘Rueg Rueg’ Oumar Kane in a heavyweight clash on the April 22 ‘One: Reloaded’ card.

The 32-year-old Almeida is one of the most prestigious BJJ practitioners to ever transition, winning countless World, Pan American, Abu Dhabi World Pro titles; ultimately going 126-12-1 before his last match in 2019.

As for his MMA career, it was announced that in July of 2020 it was officially announced that Almeida would sign with One Championship. It would take another it would take a further 14 months for Buchecha to make his debut but in September of 2021, it would take just under three minutes to submit his opponent, Anderson Silva.

Just three months on he would make a second appearance for the promotion where he would submit Ji Won Kang in the first round.

Marcus Almeida’s Opponent, ‘Rueg Rueg’

Standing opposite Almedia will be man mountain, Kane, more commonly known as ‘Reug Reug’. The 30-year-old would capture the attention of many in combat sports with his unbelievable strength and power helping his debut in ARES Fighting Championship would gain over 2.2 million views.

Following his first professional bout, Kane was signed with One Championship where the Senegalese wrestler has shown flashes of ability, gaining stoppage wins in One’s heavyweight division. He will be looking to bounce back from his bizarre loss against Kirill Grishenko, were in a weird turn of events looked to fake a foul before retiring between rounds.

What do you think of Marcus Almeida Vs. ‘Rueg Rueg’ Oumar Kane?

