Mansur Abdul-Malik Taps Out Antonio Trócoli with 69-Second Standing Guillotine – UFC 323 Highlights

Mansur Abdul-Malik made quick work of Antonio Trócoli at UFC 323.

Shooting in for a takedown early, Abdul-Malik got Trócoli on the mat with ease. As Trócoli attempted to work his way back up, he left his neck open, allowing Abdul-Malik to cinch in a standing guillotine choke and force the tap out just 69 seconds into the scrap.

Official Result: Mansur Abdul-Malik def. Antonio Trócoli via submission (standing guillotine) at 1:09 of Round 1.

With the win, Abdul-Malik maintains his undefeated record, moving to 9-0-1 and keeping his 100% finish rate intact. Under the UFC banner, he is 3-0-1, with his only blemish being a majority draw against Cody Brundage in June.

Check Out Highlights From Mansur Abdul-Malik vs. Antonio Trócoli at UFC 323:

Mansur Abdul-Malik submits Antonio Trocoli so quickly 💀



#UFC323

pic.twitter.com/N4MWdqRr5L — Delinquent MMA (@DelinquentMMA) December 6, 2025