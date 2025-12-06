Mansur Abdul-Malik Taps Out Antonio Trócoli with 69-Second Standing Guillotine – UFC 323 Highlights

ByCraig Pekios
Mansur Abdul-Malik Taps Out Antonio Trócoli with 69-Second Standing Guillotine - UFC 323 Highlights

Mansur Abdul-Malik made quick work of Antonio Trócoli at UFC 323.

Shooting in for a takedown early, Abdul-Malik got Trócoli on the mat with ease. As Trócoli attempted to work his way back up, he left his neck open, allowing Abdul-Malik to cinch in a standing guillotine choke and force the tap out just 69 seconds into the scrap.

Official Result: Mansur Abdul-Malik def. Antonio Trócoli via submission (standing guillotine) at 1:09 of Round 1.

With the win, Abdul-Malik maintains his undefeated record, moving to 9-0-1 and keeping his 100% finish rate intact. Under the UFC banner, he is 3-0-1, with his only blemish being a majority draw against Cody Brundage in June.

READ MORE:  Merab Dvalishvili Brushes Off Busy Fight Schedule, Hints There's One Thing Keeping Him Busy Outside MMA

Check Out Highlights From Mansur Abdul-Malik vs. Antonio Trócoli at UFC 323:

Craig Pekios is a freelance writer born and raised in Bettendorf, IA. Joining LowKick MMA in May 2022, Craig has more than 4,000 articles published that focus on the world of MMA and boxing, including news, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts