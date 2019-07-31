Contender Series Winner, Antonio Trocoli Flagged By USADA, Released By The UFC

Spread the word!













Antonio Trocoli did not even make his UFC debut before getting released from the Las Vegas-based promotion.

The light heavyweight beat Kenneth Bergh by submission to earn a UFC contract. But, he was flagged by USADA for using a banned substance and was released from the promotion. Combate first broke the news.

Trocoli was flagged for Nandrolone Decanoate which is a common steroid bodybuilder use. It helps gain muscle mass and increase physical strength. His manager, Lucas Lutkus spoke to BJPENN.com and confirmed his client had been released and gave a statement.

“We are beginning to talk to the UFC to figure out what happened,” he said. “Luckily they have been helping us about the process since we never had any kind of problems with drug testing before, so soon Antonio should be able to clear the situation and get back ASAP to the cages.”

Antonio Trocoli is 12-3 and is currently on a three-fight winning streak after dropping three in a row. The most notable name he has fought is UFC veteran, Dhiego Lima, who he lost to by decision.

Whether or not Trocoli took the banned substance on purpose is unknown. Or, whether or not he will get another shot in the UFC is to be seen.

What do you make of the UFC releasing Antonio Trocoli?