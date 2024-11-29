Mansour Barnaoui stops Alfie Davis with rear-Naked choke stoppage – PFL World Championship Highlights

Tunisian grappler, Mansour Barnaoui made good on his long-anticipated debut outing in the PFL SmartCage this evening — turning in an eventual rear-naked choke submission win over Alfie Davis — after unloading a series of newly-legalized elbow strikes.

Barnaoui, a storied and well-travelled lightweight star, featured four times under the banner of Bellator MMA before the merger with PFL, having hit the scene with BAMMA, M-1 Global, and Road FC championship victories during his time in combat sports to boot.

And featuring this evening against Davis in the Middle East, Tunisian finisher, Barnaoui wrapped up his fifteenth separate career stoppage via submission, turning in an eventual rear-naked choke win after unloading with a slew of stunning standing elbows as the SmartCage fence.

Below, catch the highlights from Mansour Barnaoui’s win over Alfie Davis

