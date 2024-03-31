Manon Fiorot dominates Erin Blanchfield in lackluster flyweight main event – UFC Atlantic City Highlights

ByCraig Pekios
Manon Fiorot kept her ‘O’ inside the Octagon intact with a decisive unanimous decision victory over rising contender Erin Blanchfield in the UFC Atlantic City headliner.

Fiorot found herself in a bit of trouble in the opening round as she went for an early takedown and found herself in a tight guillotine. Despite Blanchfield’s best effort to squeeze out an early win, ‘The Beast’ was able to fight her way out of it. From there, it was all Fiorot as her distance management stifled much of Blanchfield’s offense throughout the five-round affair.

Blanchfield attempted to pick up the pace in the fourth and even landed a big head kick in the fifth, but in the end, it wasn’t enough to secure a win over the No. 3 ranked contender.

Erin Blanchfield vs. Manon Fiorot

Official Result: Manon Fiorot def. Erin Blanchfield via unanimous decision (50-45, 50-45, 50-45)

Check Out Highlights from erin Blanchfield vs. manon fiorot at UFC Atlantic City:

