Erin Blanchfield calls for interim flyweight title fight with UFC foe Manon Fiorot: ‘I’ll beat her’

Surging flyweight contender, Erin Blanchfield has called for an interim title fight with French contender, Manon Fiorot in her return to the Octagon next year – urging the UFC to get to work on either an interim title clash, or speed up a trilogy clash between undisputed champion, Alexa Grasso, and Valentina Shevchenko.

Blanchfield, the current number two ranked flyweight contender, most recently turned in an impressive decision win over former title challenger and promotional alum, Taila Santos back in August on the main card of UFC Fight Night Singapore.

As for Fiorot, the Nice native managed to land the number three rank at flyweight back in September in her native France – turning in a decision win of her own over former two-time strawweight champion, Rose Namajunas, who made her flyweight divisional berth.

Erin Blanchfield calls for interim title fight with Manon Fiorot

And staking her claim for a flyweight title opportunity following the Noche UFC draw between the above-mentioned, Grasso and Shevchenko earlier this year, Blanchfield claims the promotion should book an interim title fight into the division – featuring herself and Fiorot.

“Yeah, it’s definitely stalling,” Erin Blanchfiled told HUMBL during a recent interview. “I feel like I’ve had a couple number one contender fights now. But you know, I’m still pretty young and gained valuable experience in those fights… Whether it’s an interim [title fight] or not, I’ll beat [Manon Fiorot], and then I should definitely get a title next.”

“I haven’t been told about it yet,” Erin Blanchfield explained. “I would definitely push for that. That’s something I’d definitely be interested in. I’m not sure when Valentina (Shevchenko) and Alexa (Grasso) are going to be ready to fight again. I know I think they’re on a similar timeline in their recovery. I would hope that if it ends up being longer, they’d have me and Manon fight for an interim [title].”

