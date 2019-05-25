Manny Bermudez Open To Facing Urijah Faber At UFC Sacramento

Spread the word!













If Urijah Faber wants t a comeback fight at UFC Sacramento, Manny Bermudez is willing to welcome him back into the Octagon.

Faber retired in 2016 following his win over Brad Pickett in his hometown of Sacramento. Of late, “The California Kid” has spoken of coming out of retirement.

In fact, he is serious about it and even targeted returning at the UFC’s next event in Sacramento which takes place July 13 at the Golden 1 Center.

And Bermudez, who is undefeated with three finishes in his three UFC fights, is more than open to facing the bantamweight legend.

“I’ve watched him since I was a kid,” Bermudez told MMA Junkie. “And to potentially go from watching him fight on TV as a kid with no idea on how to fight, to be standing across the cage with him would be a definite career/life highlight for me.”

Something To Gain For Faber

Of course, Bermudez would ideally gain more from a win than Faber as he would have a legend on his record.

However, “The Bermudez Triangle” feels Faber also has lots to gain.

“I’m a young, up-and-coming guy; he’s a legend in the sport,” Bermudez explained. “However this fight would be a big win for either one of us. For me, the reasons it would be big are obvious, but for him, if he wanted to retire and he won, it would be against an undefeated up-and-comer with 12 finishes in 14 pro fights. I’m a submission guy, and he’s never been submitted.”

Bermudez is not scared to face him on enemy territory either.

“I’m willing to go right to his backyard in Sacramento to get this fight going,” he added.