Manager: Tony Ferguson Is ‘One Hundred Percent’ Not Next For Khabib

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s manager has spoken, and Tony Ferguson will apparently not be the next challenger to the Dagestani’s throne.

According to Abdelaziz, Khabib is in paradise in his native Dagestan, and as far as they are concerned he doesn’t need to fight to define his legacy.

“The biggest money fight he can make,” Abdelaziz told MMA Fighting. “At the end of the day, Khabib doesn’t need to fight anybody else for his legacy. He’s done what he’s done. He’s 27-0, he’s 12-0 in the UFC, he’s never been dropped, he’s never been caught, he’s never been knocked down. Let’s talk about a GOAT. No PEDs. We talk about the greatest of all-time, I think that he should be on top of the list, because he never lost to anybody. He’s never lost, he’s never been dropped, he’s never been stitched, nothing.”

The Biggest Fight

Realistically, Khabib will fight again sooner rather than later. The more complicated quiestion is who the lightweight champ will be defending his title against.

To many people’s surprise, it won’t be No. 1 contender Tony Ferguson according to Abdelaziz due to ‘El Cucuy’s’ lack of true PPV drawing power.

“So [we want] the biggest money fight he can make, Ali said. Boxing, MMA, whatever. I love Tony Ferguson — he’s not that, I can tell you that. One-hundred percent, Tony Ferguson is not the next fight, because Tony Ferguson — I need somebody who can sell pay-per-views. At the end of the day, it will be the exact same situation. Khabib was supposed to fight Eddie Alvarez, remember that? When he got taken out [in place of Conor McGregor], we understood it because Conor’s going to bring pay-per-views. We need people who can help us sell pay-per-views, and that’s it.”

Despite Abdelaziz’s hard-line stance, it seems Ferguson should be next for the undefeated lightweight champion. That may not be the case now, and Dana White even teased a Khabib vs. McGregor rematch in 2019.

Who do you want to see Khabib take on next?