Conor McGregor vs. Khabib 2 In 2019? Dana White Thinks So

Conor McGregor vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov 2 possibly taking place in 2019 is something that could happen. This is according to UFC President Dana White, who stated such during a recent interview.

This is a fight that many fight fans have had mixed reactions to as some want to see it while others don’t due to their first fight. It was a lopsided fight that saw the UFC lightweight champion dominate the former champ-champ.

McGregor lost to Nurmagomedov in the headliner of UFC 229 from Las Vegas, Nevada. This was supposed to be his grand return. Obviously, that didn’t come true as he lost in the fourth round by neck crank. Obviously there is a lot of money to be made due to the post-fight brawl. The reason for such bad blood is due to Khabib being upset at McGregor for the comments that he made in the build-up to this fight.

McGregor made some harsh comments about Khabib’s people among other things. Which is why Khabib thinks that jumping out of the Octagon to start a brawl with Dillon Danis was appropriate.

White doing an interview with TMZ, the UFC boss made it known that he thinks a rematch between them will go down in 2019.

‘Yeah I do,’ White told TMZ (H/T to Metro.co). ‘ Obviously guys are going to have to win, and then there’s the suspensions. But yeah, as long as everything goes right, this fight should happen.’





