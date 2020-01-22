Manager: Jon Jones Won’t Move Up Unless It Makes ‘Financial Sense’

Spread the word!













Jon Jones will not be moving up to heavyweight just yet.

Many in the combat sports world have wanted to see the UFC light heavyweight champion move up. After all, he continues to reign dominant in the 205-pound division and competing at heavyweight would open up fresh new matchups as well as bigger and more dangerous opponents.

However, his manager Abraham Kawa doesn’t expect his client to make the move up. The only way that would happen is if the move, or rather, the potential opponent made financial sense:

“Jon’s comfortable at light heavyweight,” Kawa told MMA Junkie on Thursday. “He has no reason to go up to heavyweight unless it makes financial sense for him. He’s already proved that he’s the best fighter that we’ve ever seen. He’s already proved that he’s the GOAT. In my opinion, he’s the GOAT.

“I don’t know if he goes to heavyweight. If the challenge is there and the challenge makes financial sense, he may or may not do it, it’s really up to him so that’s a question for Jon, but it won’t be a question that I believe he would answer today.”

Jones is currently scheduled to defend his light heavyweight title against Dominick Reyes in the UFC 247 headliner next month. Should he come out on top, there will be even more calls for “Bones” to move up.

But for Kawa, the move requires a big name — someone like former UFC heavyweight champion Brock Lesnar:

“Everyone is dying to see Jon jump to heavyweight, well ok, there’s your jump to heavyweight,” Kawa added. “Give him the big, scary monster that is Brock Lesnar and we could go from there.”

Do you think we’ll see Jones move up to heavyweight any time soon?