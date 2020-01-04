UFC 247 Poster Officially Revealed, Featuring Jon Jones & Dominick Reyes (Photo)

Spread the word!













The UFC has released the official UFC 247 poster for the pay-per-view (PPV) that will go down on February 8 from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

In the main event of the night, UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones puts his title up for grabs against Dominick Reyes. Also, in the co-main event, another title bout will take place when Valentina Shevchenko puts her women’s flyweight title up for grabs against Katlyn Chookagian.

The card also features a heavyweight clash between fan-favorite Derrick Lewis and Ilir Latifi. So far, the Las Vegas-based mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion has compiled a great card for its return to Texas. Check out the UFC 247 official poster and updated fight card here below.

A showdown in Houston 🤠



Your OFFICIAL #UFC247 poster is here! pic.twitter.com/qqopcfxadP — UFC (@ufc) January 4, 2020

UFC 247 Card

Light heavyweight: (C) Jon Jones vs. Dominick Reyes

(C) Jon Jones vs. Dominick Reyes Women’s flyweight: (C) Valentina Shevchenko vs. Katlyn Chookagian

(C) Valentina Shevchenko vs. Katlyn Chookagian Heavyweight: Derrick Lewis vs. Ilir Latifi

Derrick Lewis vs. Ilir Latifi Featherweight: Mirsad Bektić vs. Dan Ige

Mirsad Bektić vs. Dan Ige Bantamweight: Jimmie Rivera vs. Marlon Vera

Jimmie Rivera vs. Marlon Vera Women’s flyweight: Lauren Murphy vs. Andrea Lee

Lauren Murphy vs. Andrea Lee Heavyweight: Juan Adams vs. Justin Tafa

What do you think about the UFC 247 poster? Who are you picking in Jones vs. Reyes?