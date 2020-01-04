UFC 247 Poster Officially Revealed, Featuring Jon Jones & Dominick Reyes (Photo)

The UFC has released the official UFC 247 poster for the pay-per-view (PPV) that will go down on February 8 from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.
In the main event of the night, UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones puts his title up for grabs against Dominick Reyes. Also, in the co-main event, another title bout will take place when Valentina Shevchenko puts her women’s flyweight title up for grabs against Katlyn Chookagian.
The card also features a heavyweight clash between fan-favorite Derrick Lewis and Ilir Latifi. So far, the Las Vegas-based mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion has compiled a great card for its return to Texas. Check out the UFC 247 official poster and updated fight card here below.
UFC 247 Card
- Light heavyweight: (C) Jon Jones vs. Dominick Reyes
- Women’s flyweight: (C) Valentina Shevchenko vs. Katlyn Chookagian
- Heavyweight: Derrick Lewis vs. Ilir Latifi
- Featherweight: Mirsad Bektić vs. Dan Ige
- Bantamweight: Jimmie Rivera vs. Marlon Vera
- Women’s flyweight: Lauren Murphy vs. Andrea Lee
- Heavyweight: Juan Adams vs. Justin Tafa
What do you think about the UFC 247 poster? Who are you picking in Jones vs. Reyes?If you enjoyed this story, please share it on social media!
- Jon Jones Names Israel Adesanya As His New ‘Pu**y,’ Formally Releases Daniel Cormier
- Aspen Ladd’s Appeal Of Germaine De Randamie Loss Denied
- Dana White Doubts Michael Bisping Fought With Fake Eye