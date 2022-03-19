Another impressive submission lodged with less than a minute elapsed on the clock of the opening round tonight, with Makwan Amirkhani snapping his recent slump with a first round anaconda choke win against Mike Grundy in the featured prelim of UFC London.

Amirkhani, who had suffered losses to both Movsar Evloev, and Lando Vannata — managed to grab the neck of Grundy early after a takedown attempt early in the opening exchanges, and eventually dragged the Team Kaobon staple to the canvas.

As Grundy attempted to wall walk and survive, Amirkhani transitioned to an anaconda choke — landing a technical submission victory as he choked Grundy unconscious with less than a minute elapsed in the first frame.

Below, watch the highlights from Makwan Amirkhani’s opening round submission win over Mike Grundy

