Islam Makahchev offers Charles Oliveira – Michael Chandler winner title shot: ‘I might grant you an audience’

Ahead of UFC 309, Islam Makhachev appears to be keeping a close eye on both former-foe, Charles Oliveira and Michael Chandler, claiming an eye-catching win for either may land them a shot at his lightweight crown.

Makhachev, the current undisputed lightweight champion and pound-for-pound number one ranked fighter on the promotion’s books, has been sidelined since June of this year, defending his gold for a third time.

Most recently taking on common-foe, Dustin Poirier, Russian star, Makhachev eventually wrapped up a fifth round submission win, finishing the former interim gold holder with a stunning D’Arce choke submission win.

Expected to return as soon as Janaury, Makhachev has been heavily linked with a title rematch clash with surging number one ranked challenger, Arman Tsarukyan in the main event of UFC 311 in California.

Islam Makhachev weighs in on Charles Oliveira – Michael Chandler 2

However, on social media tonight, American Kickboxing Academy staple, Makhachev played up a potential rematch with former champion, Oliveira, as well as a long-mooted pairing with Chandler – encouraging both to land a dominant win to earn a shot at his title.

“Chandler vs Olivera 2 is very interesting fight to watch,” Islam Makhachev posted on his official X account. “Get an impressive win and champ might grant you an audience next.”

Himself winning the vacant lightweight crown back in 2022, Makhachev ended the stunning, division-best winning spree of the aforenoted, Charles Oliveira, stopping the Brazilian with a dominant second round arm-triangle submission win in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

Making his return to action for the first time this weekend in two years, former Bellator MMA megastar, Chandler most recently dropped a third round rear-naked choke submission loss to the above-mentioned, Poirier at Madison Square Garden.