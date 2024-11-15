Islam Makahchev offers Charles Oliveira – Michael Chandler winner title shot: ‘I might grant you an audience’

ByRoss Markey
Islam Makahchev offers Charles Oliveira - Michael Chandler winner title shot: 'I might grant you an audience'

Ahead of UFC 309, Islam Makhachev appears to be keeping a close eye on both former-foe, Charles Oliveira and Michael Chandler, claiming an eye-catching win for either may land them a shot at his lightweight crown.

Makhachev, the current undisputed lightweight champion and pound-for-pound number one ranked fighter on the promotion’s books, has been sidelined since June of this year, defending his gold for a third time.

gettyimages 2155669835 612x612 1

Most recently taking on common-foe, Dustin Poirier, Russian star, Makhachev eventually wrapped up a fifth round submission win, finishing the former interim gold holder with a stunning D’Arce choke submission win.

MixCollage 15 Nov 2024 09 27 PM 1390

Expected to return as soon as Janaury, Makhachev has been heavily linked with a title rematch clash with surging number one ranked challenger, Arman Tsarukyan in the main event of UFC 311 in California.

READ MORE:  Dana White: Conor McGregor Will Return in 2025, But Opponent Unclear

Islam Makhachev weighs in on Charles Oliveira – Michael Chandler 2

However, on social media tonight, American Kickboxing Academy staple, Makhachev played up a potential rematch with former champion, Oliveira, as well as a long-mooted pairing with Chandler – encouraging both to land a dominant win to earn a shot at his title.

“Chandler vs Olivera 2 is very interesting fight to watch,” Islam Makhachev posted on his official X account. “Get an impressive win and champ might grant you an audience next.”

Himself winning the vacant lightweight crown back in 2022, Makhachev ended the stunning, division-best winning spree of the aforenoted, Charles Oliveira, stopping the Brazilian with a dominant second round arm-triangle submission win in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

READ MORE:  Photos - Fans rave over custom 'Do Bronx' fight shorts for Charles Oliveira ahead of UFC 309
Islam Makhachev shuts down Charles Oliveira fight this guy thinks he deserves rematch with me
Mandatory Credit: Zuffa LLC

Making his return to action for the first time this weekend in two years, former Bellator MMA megastar, Chandler most recently dropped a third round rear-naked choke submission loss to the above-mentioned, Poirier at Madison Square Garden.

READ MORE:  'I forgot Jon Jones was fighting, why is no one talking about this fight?' Former Champion Scathes UFC 309 Promotion

Site Manager & Editor: MMA reporter based in Ireland. Follow along at @Ross_Markey on Twitter for all the latest news, fight announcements, opinion, and feature pieces.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts