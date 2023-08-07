Undefeated Russian standout Magomedmurad Khasaev will make his return to ONE Championship on August 18.

Emanating from the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Khasaev will look to make it back-to-back wins under the ONE banner after a successful debut against Arash Mardani in May. Meeting him inside the Mecca of Muay Thai for his sophomore appearance will be Malaysia’s Agilan Thani. And sources close to the pairing, revealed to LowKick MMA that the two men will compete in a three-round welterweight mixed martial arts bout as part of the promotion’s ONE Friday Fights 29 card later this month.

Khasaev is 6-0 in his MMA career thus far, including a first-round KO in his ONE Championship debut. ‘Trucker’ goes into the bout boasting a 100% finish rate, all coming by way of knockout.

Magomedmurad Khasaev 🇷🇺 head-kicks Arash Mardani for the first-round KO! 💥#ONEFridayFights16

🌍 Live TV broadcast in 170+ countries (check local listings)

🌍 Also available on ONE YouTube and ONE Facebook (geo-restrictions may apply)

🌍 Also available on… pic.twitter.com/QAjCs2xgM8 — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) May 12, 2023

Agilan Thani Will Look to Halt the Hype Train of Magomedmurad Khasaev

His opponent, Agilan Thani, is a veteran of the ONE Circle, having competed for the promotion 17 times dating back to his debut in 2015. During that run ‘Alligator’ has amassed a 10-7 record and at one point, went on an impressive six-fight win streak. In recent years, Thani has struggled to find the win column, dropping four of his last five matchups. That includes a split decision loss to Japanese MMA legend Yushin Okami at ONE: Century Part 1 in 2019.

Thani will look to snap a three-fight losing skid whilst halting the hype train that Magomedmurad Khasaev is currently riding.