The long-awaited Muay Thai superfight between ‘The Iron Man’ Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Superlek Kiatmoo9 will go down on September 22.

One week before the promotion’s highly anticipated ONE Fight Night 14 card, which features the return of another Thai fan favorite, Stamp Fairtex, ONE Championship is delivering a fight that fans have been clamoring for. Rodtang, the reigning ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion will put his title on the line against Superlek. ONE CEO Chatri Sityodtong made the announcement on Sunday via Facebook.

“BREAKING NEWS: Get ready for RODTANG vs SUPERLEK on 9/22 at Lumpinee Stadium for the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Championship! LET’S GOOOOO!!!”

The bout will be Superlek’s fifth fight in 2023. Recently, ‘The Kicking Machine’ competed twice in the span of three weeks, dispatching newcomer Nabile Anane and Russian knockout artist Tagir Khalilov. Superlek has also competed in kickboxing bouts, capturing the ONE flyweight kickboxing world title in January.

This is not a drill, it's happening.



Rodtang Jitmuangnon will finally fight Superlek in ONE Championship.



Read more: https://t.co/GC4Fe1b6XW pic.twitter.com/G0L6Pqs2FS — ONE Championship on SCMP (@scmpmartialarts) August 6, 2023

Rodtang and Superlek Were Previously Scheduled to Scrap Earlier This Year

Rodtang and Superlek were originally scheduled to scrap in March, but ‘The Iron Man’ withdrew from the bout due to an injury sustained whilst training. He would go on to defend his flyweight title a month later against Edgar Tabares at ONE Fight Night 10.

After the cancellation, both fighters seemingly suggested that a fight between the two was no longer a priority. “Right now in my heart, as a Thai person, I want to see every Thai be a champion,” Rodtang told the SCMP via a translator, ahead of his second-round TKO win over Tabares. Superlek also commented that he was “in no hurry” for a clash with Rodtang following his win at ONE Fight Night 12 last month.

“I don’t really have an exact answer, but I don’t think it will be happening any time soon,” Superlek told the SCMP in Bangkok. “I still want to face other opponents for now, and I still want to be the first one in this ranking. I believe Rodtang just wants to conquer his ranking as well. I’m not really in a hurry. I also just want to stay in my lane, just keep doing my thing.”

Rodtang and Superlek are both undefeated in Muay Thai competition under the ONE Championship banner with ‘The Iron Man’ dispatching 12-straight opponents since making his promotional debut in 2018. Superlek is 8-0 in the art of eight limbs.

Who leaves the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium with a win on September 22?